Prince Harry beams as he is gifted tiny baby grow for Archie during the Invictus Games

Prince Harry was gifted a tiny baby grow. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry returned to royal duties only three days after Meghan Markle gave birth to their first baby Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their little boy on Monday 6th May, and introduced baby Archie to the world on Wednesday 8th May at Windsor Castle.

Now, the Duke of Sussex is back to work as he flew to the Netherlands for their 2020 Invictus Games on Thursday.

During his trip, the Prince was gifted a tiny Invictus Games baby grow from Princess Margret of the Netherlands.

Holding the baby grow up to his body, Harry beamed as the new dad thanked them for baby Archie’s gift.

READ MORE: Outtakes from the royal baby photocall show intimate moments between Meghan and Harry

Princess Margret of the Netherlands gave Harry the baby grow. Picture: PA

Harry beamed as he received the gift. Picture: PA

This wasn’t the only tribute to the royal baby Harry had during his trip.

Later in the day, Harry was pictured cycling around the grounds wearing an Invictus Games branded jacket.

Below the ‘Invictus Family’ embroidery was an added name of ‘Daddy’ for the new father.

Harry did not look too sleep deprived, baring in mind his newborn is only days old.

READ MORE: Kensington Palace receive backlash for posting during the royal baby announcement

Prince Harry also wore a 'Daddy' Invictus Games jacket. Picture: PA

Meghan and Harry both opened up about becoming parents during the photocall at Windsor on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, Meghan said: “It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm.

When asked who he takes after, the couple replied: "We’re still trying to work that out."

Harry added: "Everyone says babys change after two weeks - montioring the process - changing every day."