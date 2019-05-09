Kensington Palace face backlash as they post during Meghan and Harry royal baby photocall

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Wales during the royal baby photocall. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their newborn son Archie Harrison Mounbatten-Windsor to the world on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out together in Windsor on Wednesday 8th May to show off baby Archie to the world.

Meghan and Harry’s posed for a photocall around midday, with the iconic and historical images being shared world-wide within minutes.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s social pages, including Instagram and Twitter, have received backlash as they posted updates from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to Wales during the photocall.

Kate and William were in North Wales, meeting people and organisations encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with baby Archie for the first time. Picture: PA

Baby Archie made his debut at Windsor. Picture: PA

The Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram page shared clips of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving for the royal outing, but did not share any footage from Meghan and Harry’s big day.

Fans were quick to call them out, asking why they were posting during a big moment for the Sussex family.

One fan commented: : “You need to update your news! It’s Meghan and Harry time!”

Another added: “It feels like they are competing with Harry, Meghan & Baby Archie's news cycle, no?”

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting North Wales to meet individuals and organisations who are encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment — starting with a visit to Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue 🚁 pic.twitter.com/1vsQTzvpwn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2019

One other disappointed person wrote: “Little bit disappointed there are no posts relating to the new baby!”

However, others have been quick to hit back at the criticism, calling the comments and backlash “ridiculous”.

One person shared: “The comments here are just ridiculous! One couple is not trying to outdo the other at all! Will and Kate attended to an engagement that had been planned months and months ago and what were Meghan and Harry supposed to do? Wait for a day when no one had anywhere to be to introduce little Archie to the eagerly awaiting public?!?”

Kate and William have of course already spoken out about the new addition to the royal family, congratulating the royal couple.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already congratulated the couple on the arrival of the baby. Picture: PA

During a royal engagement the day after the baby was born, William said: “Obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down.

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

When asked if he had any advice for his brother, William added: “Plenty of advice, plenty of advice, but no I wish him all the best and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that."

The Duchess said: “It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were beaming. Picture: PA

She added: “As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be, so it's really exciting for both of them and we wish them all the best.

“These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time round so we wish them all the best."