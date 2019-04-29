Kate Middleton’s secret tribute to Prince William on their wedding day

Kate Middleton paid tribute to her husband on their wedding day. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton made a sweet gesture to husband Prince William when they wed in 2011.

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their eight year wedding anniversary on 29th April.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in front of millions of adoring fans.

Kate was cheered as she excited the car to the church, revealing her Alexander McQueen gown for the first time, and holding her gorgeous bouquet.

This bouquet held many important and significant messages for the Duchess, including one tribute to her partner, Prince William.

Kate Middleton held sweet William in her bouquet. Picture: Getty

Within Kate’s bouquet she held myrtle, lily-of-the-valley as well a hyacinth, as well as a flower called sweet William.

Kate Middleton also held myrtle in her bouquet, a flower than all royal brides have carried since Queen Victoria’s era.

According to reports, this is because Prince Albert and Queen Victoria were gifted a royal myrtle plant from his grandmother.

Since then, a sprig of mrytle has been added to royal bride’s bouquets from that same plant.

Mrytle represents love and marriage, while lily-of-the-valley represents happiness and hyacinth love.