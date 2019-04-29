Kate Middleton’s wedding dress remembered as she celebrates wedding anniversary with Prince William

Kate Middleton's wedding dress remains to this day one of the most iconic. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton had one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time when she wed Prince William eight years ago.

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on 29th April.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey, and have since gone on to welcome three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate and Wills’ wedding day was on of the biggest of all time, making Kate’s wedding dress one of the most iconic gowns of all time.

From the design to the accessories, we take remember the beautiful gown.

Kate Middleton's dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Picture: Getty

What did Kate Middleton’s wedding dress look like and who designed it?

Kate Middleton looked like the perfect Princess on her wedding day.

After months of speculation over the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress, Kate finally revealed the stunning number to the crowd when she stepped out at Westminster Abbey on April 29th 2011.

Kate’s gown was an Alexander McQueen gown, designed by Sarah Burton and was a modern take on royal tradition.

Prince William’s wife’s gown had an ivory satin bodice, which pinched the Duchess in at the waist, showing off her incredible figure.

The skirt of the dress was padded at the hips, a design choice made famous by Alexander McQueen.

Kate’s bridal train, which was carried by her sister Pippa Middleton on the big day, is believed to have been around 8.85 feet long.

Kate Middleton's tiara was lent to her by the Queen. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton’s wedding tiara

For the big day, Kate wore one of the Queen’s tiaras.

The Duchess wore the Cartier halo tiara, which was gifted to Queen Elizabeth II when she turned 18.

Kate Middleton's train was approximately 8.85 feet long. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton’s flowers, veil and jewellery

Kate’s wedding bouquet was designed by Shane Connolly.

The bouquet included hyacinth and lily of the valley as well as mertle and sweet William.

The view was hand-crafted at the Royal School of Neddlework.

Kate wore only drop earrings in terms of jewellery on the day, which were gifted to her from her parents.