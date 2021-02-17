Breaking News

Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital after falling ill

17 February 2021, 14:23 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 14:30

Prince Philip was taken to hospital after falling ill
Prince Philip was taken to hospital after falling ill. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip has been taken to hospital as ‘a precautionary measure'.

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital, Buckingham Palace have announced.

The Queen's husband, 99, was taken to hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Duke of Edinburgh was taken to a London hospital from Windsor Castle
The Duke of Edinburgh was taken to a London hospital from Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

The statement says the admission to hospital is 'precautionary' and from the advice of his doctors.

They added: "The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

Prince Philip was taken to hospital on Tuesday evening
Prince Philip was taken to hospital on Tuesday evening. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Edinburgh was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London from Windsor Castle, where he has been with the Queen since Christmas.

The full statement from the Palace reads: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

"The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

