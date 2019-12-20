Breaking News

Prince Philip taken to hospital, Buckingham Palace announce

Prince Philip has been taken to hospital. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Edinburgh has been taken to a London hospital from Norfolk.

Prince Philip, 98, has been taken to hospital, Buckingham Palace have said in a statement.

The palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

The Queen arrived in Sandringham today for the Christmas period. Picture: PA

The news came after the Queen arrived in Sandringham on the train for the Christmas period.

The Queen was meant to travel to Sandringham earlier this week, but her trip was delayed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a Queen’s Speech on Thursday.

The Duke was already in Sandringham, where he spends most of his time since retiring from royal duties over two years ago.

Birmingham Live have reported that sources say the Queen’s husband will be in hospital for a few days.

Prince Philip, 98, stepped down from royal duties in 2017. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017 after occasions of bad health meant he had to pull out of engagements.

At the time, a statement from the palace read: “In taking this decision, the duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

“Thereafter, the duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagement with the support of members of the royal family.”