Breaking News

Prince Philip taken to hospital, Buckingham Palace announce

20 December 2019, 14:14 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 14:30

Prince Philip has been taken to hospital
Prince Philip has been taken to hospital. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Edinburgh has been taken to a London hospital from Norfolk.

Prince Philip, 98, has been taken to hospital, Buckingham Palace have said in a statement.

The palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

The Queen arrived in Sandringham today for the Christmas period
The Queen arrived in Sandringham today for the Christmas period. Picture: PA

The news came after the Queen arrived in Sandringham on the train for the Christmas period.

The Queen was meant to travel to Sandringham earlier this week, but her trip was delayed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a Queen’s Speech on Thursday.

The Duke was already in Sandringham, where he spends most of his time since retiring from royal duties over two years ago.

Birmingham Live have reported that sources say the Queen’s husband will be in hospital for a few days.

Prince Philip, 98, stepped down from royal duties in 2017
Prince Philip, 98, stepped down from royal duties in 2017. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017 after occasions of bad health meant he had to pull out of engagements.

At the time, a statement from the palace read: “In taking this decision, the duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

“Thereafter, the duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagement with the support of members of the royal family.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arsenal confirm appointment of Mikel Arteta as new head coach

UK & World

Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital as 'a precautionary measure'

UK & World

Boeing's Starliner capsule in trouble after blasting off from US

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Lord Of The Rings are looking to cast some odd-looking people as Orcs

New Lord Of The Rings TV series looking for ‘hairy’ and ‘wrinkly’ people to cast as Orcs

TV & Movies

Carol Vorderman appeared on GMB yesterday

Carol Vorderman returns to TV following illness that left her 'struggling to breathe'

TV & Movies

Michael Barrymoore has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice

Why did Michael Barrymore quit Dancing On Ice 2020 and who has replaced him?

Dancing On Ice 2020

The cute little owl was hidden in the tree

Family terrified to find an owl in their Christmas tree - and it had been in there for a week

Lifestyle

Luisa Zissman in furious row with handyman she ‘accused’ of stealing her Christmas door wreath

Luisa Zissman in furious row with handyman who claims she 'wrecked' his reputation after accusing him of stealing her Christmas wreath

Celebrities

Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day

This is the time your family are most likely to start their first Christmas Day row

Christmas