Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, dies aged 82

Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prince of Wales' godfather was the final King of Greece and a close friend and cousin to King Charles.

Prince William, 40, has been hit with fresh heartbreak this morning as it is announced his godfather, Constantine II, has passed away.

Constantine II, who was the final King of Greece, died in a hospital in Athens after he was admitted to intensive care.

The late royal was cousin of King Charles and godfather to Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

William has six godparents all together; Princess Alexandra of Kent, Lady Susan Hussey, Sir Laurens Van Der Post, Natalia Grosvenor the Duchess of Westminster, Lord Romsey and the late Constantine II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Constantine II at Windsor Castle in 2012. Picture: Getty

Constantine II was King of Greece from 1964 until 1973 when the monarchy was abolished in the country.

He was the first cousin of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, making him second cousin to King Charles.

Constantine II with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Round Square International Conference in 2011. Picture: Getty

Constantine II joins the then Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in 2007. Picture: Getty

King Charles and the late Princess Diana named Constantine II William's godfather when he was born on 21st June 1982.

When Constantine's first grandson was born, Constantine Alexios, he made Prince William his godfather.

Prince William with his godchild, held by Constantine II of Greece, at the Greek Cathedral of Saint Sophia in London, 1999. Picture: Getty

Last year, Constantine was unable to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, with his wife, Anne-Marie of Greece, and their children attending in his place.

Constantine II leaves behind five children; Queen Anne-Marie and five children: Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos.

