Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

By Alice Dear

Who is Tom Bradby as he interviews Prince Harry about his new book, Spare, in an ITV exclusive?

Prince Harry, 38, has carried out a handful of interviews ahead of the official release of his autobiography, Spare, including one with ITV's Tom Bradby.

Tom Bradby's interview with the Duke of Sussex, titled Prince Harry: The Interview, will air on ITV and ITVX on Sunday, 8th January, two days before Spare goes on sale.

The ITV anchor has known both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William for over 20 years, but – according to reports – is no longer pals with the Prince of Wales.

Here's everything you need to know about Tom Bradby, including his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William.

Tom Bradby interviews Prince Harry about his new autobiography, Spare, in a one-off special on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is Tom Bradby?

Tom Bradby is a British journalist and novelist best known for his role as anchor on ITV's News At Ten.

Born on 13th January 1967, Tom is 55-years-old.

Tom Bradby is an anchor on ITV's News At Ten. Picture: Getty

Tom has previously worked as ITV's political editor and royal editor.

The broadcaster is married to jewellery maker Claudia Bradby who he has three children with; Jack, Louisa and Sam.

Is Tom Bradby friends with Prince Harry?

Tom Bradby has known Prince Harry for over 20 years and even attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The anchor's relationship with Harry, and his brother William, developed during the years Tom covered royal press.

In 2019, Tom joined Harry and Meghan during their tour of Africa, and later presented the one-off episode about the royal visit, titled Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Tom Bradby and his wife, Claudia Bradby, attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Getty

During the episode, Tom interviewed Meghan in what later became the first signs of the Duchess of Sussex's struggle with her mental health and living within the Royal Family.

Tom asked Meghan how she was during the interview, leading her to tell him that "not many people have asked if I'm okay" and that it was a "very real thing" to be going through behind the scenes.

Now, Tom will be leading the only UK interview with Prince Harry about his new book.

Is Tom Bradby still friends with Prince William?

Like Harry, Tom has also known William for many years through his reporting of the Royal Family.

Tom attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011, and was even chosen to carry out their engagement interview in 2010.

However, in recent years there have been reports the Tom and William's friendship has ended due to the broadcaster's reporting of Harry and Meghan's exit from the Royal Family.

In March 2021, the Mirror reports, a royal insider claimed that "the friendship between William and Tom is very much over".

Prince Harry and Prince William at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace in 2021. Picture: Getty

Also in 2021, the Daily Mail reported that William had ended his friendship with Tom, with an insider telling the publication: "The friendship between William and Tom is very much over. The Duke feels let down by Bradby and the way he’s acted over the past few months.

"William is a sensitive soul and believes it’s in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are. It would be fair to say Bradby hasn’t been one of them."

They added: "Some staff at the palaces are even angrier about Bradby and the tone of his reporting, which they consider to be pro-Harry and Meghan."

In 2021, during an interview with GQ, Tom said: "William has his proper friends and I am not one of them."

Most recently, in June 2022, Tom told the Radio Times that the falling out between William and Harry was "difficult" and that he felt "caught in the middle".

