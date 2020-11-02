Prince William 'tested positive for COVID-19 in April'

2 November 2020, 08:17

Prince William reportedly caught the virus earlier in the year
Prince William reportedly caught the virus earlier in the year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William reportedly tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the year, but kept the results private to 'not worry anyone'.

Prince William, 38, tested positive for coronavirus in April this year, according to reports.

The Duke of Cambridge is believed to have caught the virus just days after his father, Prince Charles, was also struck down by COVID.

According to The Sun, Prince William told an observer at a royal engagement that: "There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

The publication also report that William was treated by palace doctors, and isolated with his family in their Norfolk home.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown - all the new rules and list of places to shut

Prince William reportedly tested positive around the same time his dad, Prince Charles, also did
Prince William reportedly tested positive around the same time his dad, Prince Charles, also did. Picture: Instagram/Kensington Palace

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said that Kensington Palace may have kept the diagnosis quiet as they didn't want to cause further alarm.

But he added: "But the palace also tries to preserve some privacy for the Royal Family."

Prince William is believed to have kept the positive test results private to not 'worry anyone'
Prince William is believed to have kept the positive test results private to not 'worry anyone'. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun that the Duke of Cambridge was hit "pretty hard" by the virus, and that it "knocked him for six".

They added: "At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.

"After seeing medics and testing positive - which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is - William was determined it should be business as usual though.

"He was determined to fulfil his engagements."

Prince William followed Government guidelines and isolated in Norfolk with his family
Prince William followed Government guidelines and isolated in Norfolk with his family. Picture: Getty

Prince William's decision to keep his positive test private is said to have been in a bid to not "worry people", especially following his father and Boris Johnson's diagnosis.

"He felt there were more important things going on in the country", the source said: "But as a result of his own experiences, he realises absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease - and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously."

Heart.co.uk have contacted Kensington Palace, who have no comment.

READ NOW: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' voices heard for the first time in video with Sir David Attenborough

