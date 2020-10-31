Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown - all the new rules and list of places to shut

England will go into national lockdown next week. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson announced a month-long lockdown for England in a press conference this evening.

England will be put into national lockdown next week, the government announced today.

From next Thursday (5 November), all pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will be asked to close until 2 December, and people will be banned from mixing with anyone outside their households and support bubbles, except for childcare and other forms of support.

Boris Johnson announced the new measures today. Picture: PA

Speaking at a press conference at No10 Downing Street this evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Detailing the new rules, he added: "From Thursday, until the start of December, you must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

What places will close under the new lockdown rules?

All pubs and restaurants, as well as non-essential shops and leisure businesses, will be asked to close on Thursday.

Takeaways and deliveries will be allowed to continue to operate.

As in the Spring, essential businesses - like supermarkets and pharmacies - will be allowed to stay open.

Click and Collect services can also remain open.

Pubs will be asked to close next Thursday. Picture: PA

Manufacturing and construction will be encouraged to keep going.

Non-essential international travel will be discouraged, but people will be allowed to return from holiday.

Workplaces will stay open where people cannot work from home.

Single adult households can still form support bubbles, and children can still move between homes if parents are separated.

Will schools stay open?

Unlike in the Spring lockdown, Schools, universities, and nurseries will stay open during this time.

When will the lockdown start and how long will it last?

The lockdown will start on Thursday 5 November, and it is due to end on 2 December.

After that, it is thought that local areas will revert back to the tiered lockdown system, which is currently in place in England.

What else did Boris Johnson say?

The Prime Minister announced the job support scheme would be extended for the month, saying: “I’m under no illusions about how difficult this will be for businesses which have already had to endure such hardship this year and I'm truly, truly sorry for that."

“And that's why we're going to extend the furlough system through November.

“The furlough scheme was a success in the spring, it supported people and businesses in a critical time.

“We will not end it. We will extend it further until December.”

Speaking about the festive period, he also said: "Christmas is going to be different this year, but it's my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now we can allow families to be together."

