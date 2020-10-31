Will we be in lockdown for Christmas? Boris Johnson says festive period will look 'very different this year'

31 October 2020, 19:55 | Updated: 31 October 2020, 20:39

Boris Johnson has spoken out on the festive period. Picture: PA/Getty
Boris Johnson spoke about the festive period as he introduced new lockdown measures for England this evening.

The government announced today that England would be going into a month-long lockdown following a spike of coronavirus cases across the country.

Speaking from Downing Street this evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new lockdown will begin on Thursday 5 November and end on 2 December - and also spoke about his hopes for the festive period.

Over the last few weeks, many have been wondering what will become of Christmas this year, and the Prime Minister said that he hoped this lockdown will ensure that families have a better chance of spending it together.

Boris Johnson announced a month-long national lockdown for England today. Picture: PA

He said: "Christmas is going to be different this year, but it's my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now we can allow families to be together."

Boris Johnson said that he hoped a return to the tiered lockdown system would be possible by 2 December, but it is not known for sure what the rules will be over the festive period.

The new lockdown will start on Thursday 5 November. Picture: PA

What are the new lockdown rules for 5 November - 2 December?

During this time, all pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops and leisure facilities will be asked to close, and people will be banned from mixing with anyone outside their households and support bubbles, except for childcare and other forms of support.

Detailing the new rules, Mr Johnson said: "From Thursday, until the start of December, you must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

As in the Spring, essential businesses - like supermarkets and pharmacies - will be allowed to stay open.

Takeaways and deliveries will also allowed to continue to operate.

Click and Collect services can remain open.

Mr Johnson also said: "Workplaces will stay open where people cannot work from home.

"Single adult households can still form support bubbles, and children can still move between homes if parents are separated.

