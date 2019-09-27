Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo started dating whilst he was still living with mother of his son, 2

Edoardo was still living with ex-wife Dara when he and Beatrice started dating. Picture: Instagram

The royal-to-be was still living with his stunning ex-wife when he whisked Beatrice off her feet.

Princess Beatrice looks so incredibly besotted with new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the couple have shared a number of snaps announcing the exciting news.

Due to wed in 2020, 35-year-old Edo asked for 31-year-old Beatrice's hand in marriage after less than a year of dating, going public with their relationship last November.

Beatrice and Edo have just announced their engagement after under a year of dating. Picture: Instagram

In a statement, the pair said: "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married."

Beatrice's family seem to be besotted with charming Italian property tycoon Edo, who at his young age has already built an impressive empire, but he still comes with baggage.

And for Beatrice, that baggage comes in the form of a stunning model-esque ex-wife and a step-son.

Glamorous Dara is a successful architect and designer with her own businesses. Picture: Instagram

Edoardo has a two-year-old son named Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf Mapelli Mozzi with his former partner Dara Huang, an architect and designer.

The gorgeous 37-year-old is the daughter of Chinese-American retired NASA scientist Po-Tien Huang and mother Lily, both of whom were SHOCKED when they found out Dara and Edo weren't together anymore at the end of last year.

Lily believed that Dara didn't want her parents to find out that she'd broken up with her ex-husband, and said: "I think Dara was hiding it from me.

"She didn’t want me to be sad. I am shocked."

Glamorous Dara lives a lavish lifestyle and travels the world. Picture: Instagram

The pair are besotted following their whirlwind romance. Picture: Instagram

The former spouses only split up a matter of months before Beatrice and Edo went official, and Dara was still living in the gorgeous London home she shared with Edo when he started getting involved with Beatrice.

But that's not all, as poor Dara then had to leave the home and was staying on her friend's sofa whilst she looked for a new apartment.

However, their past differences seem to be behind them and the pair remain friendly.

The pair's son, Wolfie, stayed with his father during this time, and was partictularly sensible as they'd hired a nanny who still remains now with Edo in his home.

Dara jets around the world on lavish trips with her high-flying job. Picture: Instagram

Edo's son, Wolfie has an Instagram account, run by his parents. Picture: Instagram

When Princess Beatrice and Edoardo get married in 2020, she will be the first royal of her generation to become a step-mother.

The Duchess of Cornwall became a step-mother to Princes William and Harry when she married Prince Charles, and is also the step-grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison.