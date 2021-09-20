Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl

20 September 2021, 13:18

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first child together
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first child together. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first child together.

Princess Beatrice, 33, has given birth to a baby girl.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Saturday, September 18.

The baby girl was born at 11:42pm and weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

The Royal Family announced the happy news today in a statement which reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

Beatrice and Edoardo have not yet revealed the name they have chosen for their daughter
Beatrice and Edoardo have not yet revealed the name they have chosen for their daughter. Picture: Getty

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

They add: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Christopher is Edoardo's five-year-old son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

The arrival of their first child together comes just over a year after they wed at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

On July 17, 2020, the couple tied the knot in a small and private ceremony, less than a year after they got engaged in Italy.

The Queen was in attendance at the wedding, where Beatrice wore a remastered gown of Her Majesty's for the big day.

While Edoardo and Beatrice have announced the birth of their baby girl, they are yet to reveal the name they have chosen.

More to follow.

