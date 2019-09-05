Princess Charlotte cuddles brother Prince George during first day of school as Kate Middleton and Prince William release official picture

5 September 2019, 16:26

Kensington Palace released an official picture to mark the special day
Kensington Palace released an official picture to mark the special day. Picture: Kensington Palace
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released an official picture of Princess Charlotte and Prince George to mark the Princess' first day of reception at Thomas's Battersea.

To celebrate Princess Charlotte starting reception, and Prince George starting year two at Thomas's Battersea School, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released an official picture of the brother and sister.

Following the release of pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at the school with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William this morning, Kensington Palace released the more personal image of the brother and sister.

READ MORE: Thrifty Kate Middleton recycles Michael Kors dress to drop Princess Charlotte at school

In the picture, Charlotte and George share a sweet cuddle as they smile at the camera, posing on the steps of the family's Kensington Palace residence.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George looked grown up in their uniforms
Princess Charlotte and Prince George looked grown up in their uniforms. Picture: Kensington Palace

The pair are both wearing the navy and red uniform, looking confident and ready for the school year.

Sharing the picture on their social media accounts, Kensington Palace captioned the image with: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.

"The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."

The Cambridge family arrived together at the school this morning
The Cambridge family arrived together at the school this morning. Picture: Kensington Palace

Fans of the royal family gushed over the sweet image as they commented on how grown up the pair looked.

Earlier in the day, the Cambridge family – minus Prince Louis – were pictured arriving at the school, with Kate holding Charlotte's hands and William holding Prince George's.

A shy Charlotte came out of her shell when she was greeted by the school's head of Lower School, Helen Haslam.

See all the pictures from the special day here.

