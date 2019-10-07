Princess Diana once left Prince William blushing with a very rude cake for his 13th birthday

Princess Diana once bought her son a very cheeky cake. Picture: PA Images

Princess Diana once gave her son Prince William a very rude cake for his birthday.

The Princess of Wales may have had a team of talented chefs around her in Buckingham Palace, but she decided to do something slightly for her eldest Prince William on his 13th.

In fact, instead of calling in a classic Victoria Sponge or Lemon Drizzle, Princess Diana got created a very cheeky creation for his special day shaped into a pair of boobs.

Spilling the beans on the hilarious prank, the family's former head chef Darren McGrady previously told Hello! magazine: "I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I've ever seen in my life.

"The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William's 13th birthday. William just went bright-red."

Prince William revealed his mum had a cheeky sense of human. Picture: PA Images

Apparently, his brother Prince Harry loved the rude cake and even requested his very own from mum Diana when it came to his birthday.

And this wasn’t the only trick the late Princess played, as Darren McGrady also said she was known for her sense of humour.

“The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me,” he said.

Princes William and Harry - who lost their mum in a tragic car accident in August 1997 - have also previously spoken out about her wicked sense of humour.

William recalled that she once arranged for supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell to be waiting for him at the top of the stairs when he got home from school.

Speaking in a documentary after her death, he said: "I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. And I went bright red and didn’t know what to say and sort of fumbled and I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up.

“I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck. But that was a very funny memory.”