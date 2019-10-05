Elton John speaks up about crushing fall-out with Princess Diana shortly before her death

5 October 2019, 15:12 | Updated: 5 October 2019, 15:18

Elton says he and Princess Diana stopped speaking over Gianni Versace's book
Elton says he and Princess Diana stopped speaking over Gianni Versace's book. Picture: Getty

The musician discusses his fall-out with the late Princess Diana, and other stories, in his new autobiography.

Elton says Gianni Versace's photography book, Rock And Royalty, caused the rift between the two.

"She was a very dear friend for years, and then, completely unexpectedly, we fell out," he wrote in the Daily Mail. He explains Princess Diana was going to write its foreword and the proceeds of the book would go to the AIDS Foundation.

"Then she got cold feet. I think Buckingham Palace didn't like the idea of a member of the Royal Family having anything to do with a book that featured shots of naked guys with towels draped around them."

Princess Diana wearing Versace
Princess Diana wearing Versace. Picture: Getty

"She said she had no idea of the book's contents, which just wasn't true: Gianni had shown her the whole thing and she had said she loved it," Elton says.

"I wrote back to her, calling her out, telling her how much money she had cost the AIDS Foundation, reminding her that she had seen the book. The letter I got back was very formal and severe: 'Dear Mr John . . .'I was angry with her."

Read more: Elton John shares unseen photo with Princess Diana

Elton and Diana together just a month before her death
Elton and Diana together just a month before her death. Picture: Getty

"I didn't speak to her again until the day Gianni was murdered."

Elton says he doesn't know how she even found his phone number in Nice, but the heartbreaking news brought them back to speaking terms. "She said: 'I'm so sorry. It was a silly falling-out. Let's be friends.'"

After reuniting at Gianni's funeral the two friends made plans. "We were going to meet up next time we were both in London to have lunch and discuss it. But there wasn't a next time."

Elton John sings "Candle In The Wind" at Princess Diana&squot;s funeral in 1997
Elton John sings "Candle In The Wind" at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. Picture: Getty

Me: Elton John the musician's official autobiography will be published on 15 October.

Read more: Inside Elton and Princess Diana's friendship

His book goes on sale this month
His book goes on sale this month. Picture: Amazon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Climate activists pre-emptively arrested ahead of Monday's protests

UK & World

The Lib Dems are using data to profile every voter in UK - and give you a score

UK & World

Ex-Treasury mandarin Kingman to chair Tesco Bank

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Katie wants Dwight to be part of their son's life

Katie Price plans to ambush ex Dwight Yorke at home to force him to be a part of son Harvey’s life

Celebrities

Buswell fell on her head during a dance routine.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell hospitalised after 'being dropped' during rehearsals

TV & Movies

The pie will be sold during Christmas.

Iceland announces festive pie filled with an entire Christmas dinner

Lifestyle

The best horror films on Netflix right now

The 10 best horror films on Netflix right now to spook you this October

TV & Movies

Some of the 2020 trends are a bit unexpected

Vegan menus and fairytale-themed weddings will be the biggest 2020 trends

Weddings

Check out our favourite alternative food and drink advent calendars

The best alternative foodie advent calendars to buy this Christmas - including cheese and gin

Lifestyle