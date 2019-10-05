Elton John speaks up about crushing fall-out with Princess Diana shortly before her death

Elton says he and Princess Diana stopped speaking over Gianni Versace's book. Picture: Getty

The musician discusses his fall-out with the late Princess Diana, and other stories, in his new autobiography.

Elton says Gianni Versace's photography book, Rock And Royalty, caused the rift between the two.



"She was a very dear friend for years, and then, completely unexpectedly, we fell out," he wrote in the Daily Mail. He explains Princess Diana was going to write its foreword and the proceeds of the book would go to the AIDS Foundation.

"Then she got cold feet. I think Buckingham Palace didn't like the idea of a member of the Royal Family having anything to do with a book that featured shots of naked guys with towels draped around them."

Princess Diana wearing Versace. Picture: Getty

"She said she had no idea of the book's contents, which just wasn't true: Gianni had shown her the whole thing and she had said she loved it," Elton says.

"I wrote back to her, calling her out, telling her how much money she had cost the AIDS Foundation, reminding her that she had seen the book. The letter I got back was very formal and severe: 'Dear Mr John . . .'I was angry with her."



Elton and Diana together just a month before her death. Picture: Getty

"I didn't speak to her again until the day Gianni was murdered."



Elton says he doesn't know how she even found his phone number in Nice, but the heartbreaking news brought them back to speaking terms. "She said: 'I'm so sorry. It was a silly falling-out. Let's be friends.'"

After reuniting at Gianni's funeral the two friends made plans. "We were going to meet up next time we were both in London to have lunch and discuss it. But there wasn't a next time."

Elton John sings "Candle In The Wind" at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. Picture: Getty

Me: Elton John the musician's official autobiography will be published on 15 October.



