Inside Elton John and Princess Diana's close friendship

Elton John and Princess Diana were great friends before her death. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

After Elton John took to Instagram to defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we take a look at his friendship with the late Princess Diana which led to his feelings of "obligation” to “protect” the Duke of Sussex.

This week Elton John took to social media to defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for travelling by private jet to see him and his family in Nice.

In the emotional statement, the Rokcetman hitmaker said he was “distressed” by the way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being portrayed in the press.

Elton, 72, continued to state that due to his close friendship with Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, he feels a “sense of obligation” to “protect” Harry and his new family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has ginger hair 'just like his dad'

But how well did Elton John and Princess Diana know each other? How did they meet and what has he said about the People’s Princess since she passed?

Elton John and Princess Diana meet

Elton John and Princess Diana first met in 1981 at Prince Andrew’s birthday party at Windsor Castle.

The Your Song and Tiny Dancer hitmaker was already somewhat a friend to the royals at the time, but hit it off with Diana at this specific event.

Elton told biographer Philip Norman, who recounted the story to the Vancouver Sun, that he danced the Charleston with Diana for 20 minutes at the party.

Elton John and Princess Diana first met at Prince Andrew's birthday party. Picture: PA

Elton and Diana’s ‘fallout’ and make up

Elton and Diana’s friendship is said to have turned sour when the singer released a book titled Rock and Royalty with their mutual friend Gianni Versace.

Journalist Tina Brown wrote in Vanity Fair that the pair didn’t speak for months as the book included images of the royals – including Diana – alongside nearly-nude models.

It is said Diana was worried that the book would upset the Queen.

The pair came back together however following the death of their friend Gianni Versace.

The couple attended Gianni Versace's funeral together. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Lorraine, Elton John said of his friendship with the Princess: “She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me.

“I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had our fallings out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered, and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled.”

He went on to add: “And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was an extraordinary and mesmerising summer, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”

Elton John sang Candle In The Wind at Princess Diana's funeral. Picture: PA

Princess Diana’s death

On 31st August 1997, Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

Following her death, Elton rewrote his hit Candle In The Wind for Diana as a tribute, which he later performed at her funeral.

Elton John’s relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry

Since Princess Diana’s death, Elton has remained close with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Elton and his husband David attended both Kate and William and Meghan and Harry’s weddings, and has most recently taken to social media to stand up for Diana’s youngest son.

Meghan and Harry faced backlash after it was reported they were travelling via private jet to multiple destinations, despite their work with climate change.

After they were pictured taking another jet to Nice in the South of France, Elton decided to stand up for the couple, revealing he had invited them away and he had organised the “carbon neutral” jet.

Elton John has remained close to Princess Diana's sons. Picture: Getty

He wrote on Instagram and Twitter: “I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

Read the full story here.