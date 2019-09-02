Elton John shares previously unseen picture with Princess Diana as he marks 22 years since her death

Elton John paid tribute to Princess Diana 22 years after her death. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

Elton John took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend Princess Diana.

This weekend marked 22 years since Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

Elton John was among the many people across the world remembering the People’s Princess on Saturday, as they recalled all the good causes Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother worked towards throughout her life.

To remember Diana, Elton John shared a previously unseen photograph with her – by Richard Young – captioning the image with “Miss you so much.”

In the picture, Diana and Elton are both wearing huge smiles as they laugh together, although it is not clear when or where the picture was taken.

Elton and Diana first became friends in 1981 after they met at one of Prince Andrew’s birthday parties.

While the pair did fallout, they were very close, and reconnected only weeks before Diana died.

Speaking on Lorraine, Elton John said of his friendship with the Princess: “She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me.

Elton John and Princess Diana were close friends for years. Picture: PA

“I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had our fallings out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered, and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled.”

He went on to add: “And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was an extraordinary and mesmerising summer, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.”

Elton has recently taken to social media to defend Princess Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry.

Elton performed his famous version of Candle In The Wind at Diana's funeral. Picture: PA

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex, recently found themselves facing backlash after they took multiple private jets across the world, despite their work with climate change.

Taking to Instagram, Elton said he felt “a profound sense of obligation” to protect Harry, explaining that it was himself and his husband that flew the couple, and their son Archie, to Nice on a carbon neutral flight.

