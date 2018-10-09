Who will perform at Princess Eugenie's wedding? Andrea Bocelli booked to perform at Windsor ceremony

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are getting married on Friday . Picture: getty

There's only a few days until Princess Eugenie ties the knot to Jack Brooksbank but who will be performing at her wedding?

Andrea Bocelli has been booked to sing at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle this Friday.

Eugenie, whose parents are Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, to the throne has brooked Italian singer-songwriter to perform two songs on the big day - we're guessing Nissim Dorma will be at the top of the set list.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), of which her father Prince Andrew is patron, will join Bocelli has also been confirmed for the line-up after managing director James Williams revealed it had been "a great pleasure" to help the couple choose the music for their wedding day.

Read more: Princess Eugenie royal wedding: Who are her bridesamids and page boys?

It was recently revealed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank's wedding will span the course of two-days.

The Queen will hold a reception in the afternoon of Friday 12 October after the church ceremony, before guests are treated to a dinner at the Royal Lodge.

The following day, guests will be invited to an lavish afternoon party hosted by a-list party planning firm Bentley's Entertainment.

It's believed Jack's connections at Casamigos will be supplying the booze at the festival-themed bash that will have dodgems and funfair rides.