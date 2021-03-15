Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share new picture of baby August to celebrate Mother's Day

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared a new picture of their son August. Picture: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank posted a beautiful image of August laying in daffodils.

Princess Eugenie, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 34, celebrated Mother's Day by posting a new picture of their baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The couple – who welcomed their son in February this year – shared a beautiful image of their little one laying among the daffodils.

READ MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at Diana memorial despite 'rift' between the brothers

Baby August could be seen laying among the daffodils in the sweet Mother's Day post. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

Alongside this image, Princess Eugenie shared a picture of herself and her mother Sarah Ferguson.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day. ⁣

"I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much."

Princess Eugenie finished the message with: "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son in February. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

Eugenie and Jack confirmed the birth of their son on February 9, although his date of birth has not been confirmed.

They announced the news with a black and white picture of August's hands being held with the new mum and dad.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

Later in the month, the pair shared a family picture of the three of them, showing Jack holding the newborn as the pair doted on him.

They captioned the image at the time with: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.⁣

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express.

"We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

READ NOW: George, Charlotte and Louis create sweet Mother's Day cards for Princess Diana writing 'papa misses you'