Queen Elizabeth II: Who are her children from Prince Charles to Prince Andrew

We take a look at Queen Elizabeth II children, how old are they? Who is the direct heir to the throne?

Queen Elizabeth II is more than just a monarch and Head of State, she is also a mother to four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Queen Elizabeth II's ever-growing family tree now consists of grandchildren and great-grandchildren too and with her grand daughter Princess Eugenie getting married to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, there's no doubt this number is set to grow as they start their own family.

We take a look at Queen Elizabeth II children and respective heirs to the throne.

Prince Charles - The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth eldest son

Prince Charles is the Queen's eldest son - she was just 22-years-old when she gave birth and introduced her heir apparent to the world. Prince Charles married The Honourable Diana Spencer, aka Princess Diana, and had two sons; Prince William and Prince Henry, who everyone knows as Prince Harry.

Now, Prince Charles is married to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who has two children with her ex-husband, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, a food writer and art curator respectively.

Prince Charles. Picture: getty

Princess Anne aka 'The Princess Royal' - the second child of Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne has dedicated herself to public work since her 18th birthday, and she's particularly well known for her love of horses and her role as President of Save the Children.

She is married to Captain Mark Phillips - an Olympic gold-medal winning horse rider and prominent military man. They have two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

Princess Anne . Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew, Duke of York - the second son of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's third eldest child and second son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has spent his life promoting British business, trade and economic growth on behalf of the Queen.

The navy commander famously married Sarah Ferguson - a childhood friend - in the 1980s, but their subsequent divorce in 1996 caused a media frenzy.

The pair have two children together, Princess Beatrice of York, 28, and Princess Eugenie of York, 26.

They are eighth and ninth in line to the throne!

Prince Edward - the third son of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, 52, was once third in line to succeed his mother, but changes to the rules of succession to include women mean he is now tenth in line.

Prince Edward is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex, formerly Sophie Rhys-Jones. She worked in PR until she met her husband, and now supports his royal duties.

She ranks after her sisters-in-law, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cornwall; her nieces, Beatrice and Eugenie; her niece-in-law Catherine and her mother-in-law's cousin Alexandra.