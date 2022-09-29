Queen's cause of death confirmed after certificate released

The Queen's death certificate has been released. Picture: Getty Images/National Records of Scotland

The Queen's death certificate released by the National Records of Scotland has revealed she died of 'old age'.

Exactly three weeks since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her death certificate has just been released to the public.

Shared by the National Records of Scotland, Her Majesty passed away at 15:10pm from ‘old age’.

The Queen is understood to have died peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland on September 8 aged 96.

Her death was registered by the palace's official doctor Douglas James Allan Glass.

The Queen's death certificate has been released. Picture: National Records of Scotland

Princess Anne and King Charles were said to be the only members of the Queen's close family who were with her at the time of her death.

When paying tribute to her mother, Anne said: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life."

A palace source told the Mail on Sunday that the corgis, Muick and Sandy, were also in the room with the Queen during her last hours and the moment she passed away.

The certificate confirms that some of the Queen's close family were still on their way to Balmoral when she died.

Prince William arrived at around 5pm, while Prince Harry learned of her death as his plane landed in Aberdeen later.

The Queen's cause of death has been released. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex took off from RAF Northolt at 2.39pm and landed in Aberdeen at 3.50pm.

News of Her Majesty’s death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family three hours after she passed.

The statement read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth reigned as monarch for 70 years after taking over from her dad King George VI in 1952.

She died 18 months after her husband Prince Philip.