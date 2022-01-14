Downing Street apologise to The Queen for parties held night before Prince Philip's funeral

Downing Street have released a statement regarding two staff gatherings that took place the day before Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's funeral took place the day after Downing Street held two staff parties, during which time indoor social gatherings were banned.

Downing Street have issued an apology to Buckingham Palace and The Queen.

The apology is regarding two staff parties which were held at No.10 the day before Prince Philip's funeral.

The gatherings, which were first reported by The Telegraph, took place on April 16, 2021, and are said to have gone into the early hours.

At the time, indoor social gatherings were banned as part of the Government's coronavirus restrictions.

The two gatherings took place on April 16 at No. 10 and reportedly involved alcohol and dancing. Picture: Getty

On April 17, The Queen and other members of the Royal Family attended the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, where Her Majesty was forced to sit alone in the chapel.

A statement released today from the Prime Minister's official spokesman reads: “It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning, and No10 has apologised to the Palace.

“You’ve heard from the Prime Minister this week, he’s recognised No10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for the things we did not get right.

“We have apologised to the Palace.”

The Queen sat alone at the funeral of Prince Philip as the Royal Family kept the day socially-distanced. Picture: Getty

The original report from The Telegraph claims that "excessive alcohol was drunk" and at points of the gatherings "guests danced".

This was alleged by eye-witnesses, one of which said the gatherings – to mark two members of staff leaving – were "undeniably parties".

Downing Street said in the statement that it was 'deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning'. Picture: Getty

The reports claim that the two gatherings were first held in different parts of Downing Street, but later joined together.

According to one source who was present, around 30 people, combined, attended the party.

One of the gatherings was a leaving event for James Slack, the Prime Minister's director of communications, while the other leaving event was for one of the PM's personal photographers.