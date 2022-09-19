Queen's funeral: Who is the minister conducting the service?

19 September 2022, 08:52 | Updated: 19 September 2022, 09:38

Who is the man leading the Queen's funeral? Everything you need to know about Dean of Westminster David Hoyle...

Tens of thousands of people have turned out in London to see the Queen’s state funeral today.

The official order of service was released last night, revealing which ministers are leading the ceremony. See all the details below.

Who is the minister conducting the Queen’s funeral?

The service is led by the dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, while the Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth read Lessons.

Dr David Hoyle is conducting the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

The Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator say Prayers.

The Sermon is given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is also giving the Commendation.

Who is Dr David Hoyle?

David Hoyle was born in 1957 in Lancashire and was ordained in the Church of England as a deacon in 1986 and as a priest in 1987.

Dr Hoyle became the 39th Dean of Westminster in 2019 and is responsible for overseeing the spiritual side of Westminster Abbey.

Dr David Hoyle has said the funeral will be a time to give thanks for the Queen's "extraordinary life". Picture: Alamy

Ahead of the service, Dr Hoyle said it will be a time to give thanks for the Queen's "extraordinary life".

"I think, like any funeral, this is an opportunity for us to mourn because we've lost someone we held dear and respected," he said.

"This is an opportunity for us to give thanks for an extraordinary life and an extraordinary achievement, this is an opportunity for us to pray for our new King and for his family in their grief, and this is an opportunity, if you like, for us to give the grief somewhere to go.

"A nation and Commonwealth, quite frankly the whole world, will be paying attention and the abbey will be a bit of a crucible holding all that, if you like."

