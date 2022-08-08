The Queen, 96, sparks health fears after cancelling traditional event

The Queen usually marks her arrival in Scotland with a special inspection of The Royal Regiment Of Scotland. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen usually starts her annual Balmoral vacation with a welcome ceremony.

The Queen, 96, has sparked fresh health fears after cancelling a traditional welcoming ceremony at Balmoral Castle.

Her Majesty holidays in Scotland every year during the summer months, and this year is no exception.

The Monarch travelled to Balmoral Castle back in July for her traditional summer break, a trip which is usually accompanied with a 'welcome ceremony' where the Queen inspects The Balaklava Company Of The Royal Regiment Of Scotland.

Recently, Buckingham Palace confirmed that while the event will still go ahead, it has been made private.

The Queen attended the ceremony last year following her arrival at Balmoral Castle. Picture: Getty

According to reports from The Sun, the inspection will still take place, but behind the gates of Balmoral Castle without any cameras or photographers in the vicinity.

Previously, the ceremony has taken place in public, where members of the local community can come and watch the event unfold.

People in the local area usually come out to see the Queen. Picture: Getty

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "This year the event will take place inside the castle gates."

They have insisted the alternative ceremony is “in line with adapting Her Majesty’s schedule for her comfort”.

A royal source told the Mirror: “The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen’s calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her.

“It’s a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form.”

Hey Majesty has had to reassess her work diary following her stint in hospital. Picture: Getty

Her Majesty has been suffering from 'episodic mobility problems' for sometime now, meaning that her busy diary has had to be adapted.

For example, the Queen was not in attendance at all the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, however, many people were delighted to see Her Majesty looking happy and healthy when she did step out in public.

Last year, the Queen spent the night in hospital for "preliminary medical checks", sparking concern across the country.

However, the Sovereign appeared to bounce back very quickly, returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

