The Queen under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned' for health

The Queen remains at Balmoral where she is resting. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen is said to be comfortable as she mains at her residence in Balmoral.

The Queen, 96, has been placed under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace have confirmed.

In a statement released from the Palace on Thursday afternoon, they said that the Queen's doctors are "concerned" for her health.

The full statement reads: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

They added: "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen has been put under medical supervision. Picture: Getty

The Queen met with Liz Truss at her Balmoral Estate instead of Buckingham Palace earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Now, the Queen's immediate family are travelling to Scotland to visit her.

Clarence House and Kensington Palace have now confirmed that Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William are on their way to Balmoral.

Prince Charles and Prince William, the Queen's heirs, are on their way to visit the Queen in Balmoral . Picture: Buckingham Palace

The news from Buckingham Palace comes a day after it was announced that the Queen had to cancel the Privy Council meeting after doctors told her to rest.

At the time, the Palace said: "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest.

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues over the past few months . Picture: Getty

The day before, the Queen was pictured for the first time in months at her Balmoral residence as she met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The meeting of a new Prime Minister usually happens at Buckingham Palace, however, the decision was made that the Queen would stay in Scotland, where she has been for her summer break, and that former PM Boris Johnson and new PM Liz Truss would meet with her there instead.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues recently, which has caused her to rely on a walking stick for some royal engagements.

Earlier in the year, the Queen attended Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy which took her around all the displays.

Recently, Prince Charles and other members of the Royal Family have been attending engagements on behalf of the Queen due to these mobility problems.