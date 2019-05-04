Royal baby news reaches fever pitch as Prince Harry cancels Amsterdam trip

4 May 2019, 15:06 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 15:25

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

Is this a clue that the Royal baby is on the way?

As the wait for news of the Royal baby continues, speculation that the baby is on its way has reached an all-time high, as Prince Harry has cancelled the first day of his trip.

Just earlier on in the week, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex would be visiting Amsterdam on Wednesday May 8 to Thursday May 9 to officially launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020. However, the planned trip raised eyebrows due to the imminent birth of his first child.

The wait of Royal baby news continues
The wait of Royal baby news continues. Picture: Getty

He has now, however, been forced to cancel his trip due to ‘logistical planning’. This has meant that Royal observers have been speculating whether or not Meghan has gone into labour.

Meghan's suspected due date was last weekend and royal fans have mused that the real reason for Harry's cancellation could be that he and Meghan are having to wait longer than they expected for the arrival.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved into Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved into Frogmore Cottage before the birth of their first child. Picture: PA

However, a spokesman for the Duke has insisted it has nothing to do with the arrival of Baby Sussex.

"Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019.

"The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned."

In January, during a visit to Birkenhead, Meghan gave a clue about her due date when she told a well-wisher that her baby was due at the end of April/beginning of May.

