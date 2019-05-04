Is a fourth Royal baby on the cards for Kate Middleton and Prince William?

4 May 2019, 12:17 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 13:34

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge is apparently keen to expand her family

Kate Middleton is said to be broody and is potentially thinking about a fourth Royal baby. The imminent birth of the Duchess of Sussex’s first baby seems to have made her sister-in-law want to add to the Cambridge family.

Kate and William with Prince Louis
Kate and William with Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

Just in February this year, while on a visit during a visit to Northern Ireland, the Duchess said that she loved babies, and gave a possible hint of her intentions.

As she met five-month-old baby, James Barr, she told his father, Alan: “It makes me very broody seeing the little ones.

“I think William might be slightly worried.”

It is not known if William, 36, shares his wife’s desire for a fourth child, but friends say that he is just as keen on children as Kate.

A fourth child would mean that The Duchess would be following in the footsteps of the Queen, who gave birth to her fourth child, Prince Edward, when she was 37.

Some Royal watchers thought that Prince Louis, who was born in April last year, would be her last child after Princess Charlotte, who was born in in May 2015 and Prince George, who was born in July 2013.

It was thought that she wanted to have three children, the same as her mother, Carole Middleton, so a fourth baby might come as a surprise to some.

Last month, the family celebrated Prince Louis’s first birthday, with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sharing three new photos of the young royal, which were taken by The Duchess.

The portraits show Prince Louis in the grounds of the Cambridge’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

Prince Louis
Prince Louis. Picture: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

In one of the photographs, he wears a red jumper which has been handed down by five-year-old Prince George.

How long until it will be handed down once again?

To read more about Prince Louis's first birthday, click here

