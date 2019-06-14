Sarah Ferguson stuns in black maxi dress on the red carpet of the 2019 Butterfly Ball

The Duchess of York rocked the red carpet at last night's Butterfly Ball - donning a gorgeous embroidered black and gold gown.

On Thursday night, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, attended the annual Butterfly Ball at London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

The 59-year-old royal donned a beautiful embroidered black and gold satin gown, with sheer sleeves.

Around the bodice and along the arms, the dress had intricate gold detail.

The Duchess of York completed the glam look by wearing her famous red hair in a half-up, half-down do.

Taking to Instagram, Fergie said it was "such an honour to be @ccbutterflyball for @caudwellchildren".

Raising money for Caudwell Children, the annual charity ball helps provide support for kids with disabilities.

Last night's glamorous event included performances from Chaka Khan and Leona Lewis, and guests included the likes of Christine McGuinness, Duncan Bannatyne and Peter and Emily Andre.

Just a few days earlier, Sarah Ferguson visited the University Hospital of Wales, where she was supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust.