Who is Lady Louise Windsor?

Lady Louise Windsor will attend Prince Philip's funeral this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Lady Louise Windsor will be attending her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral this weekend alongside other members of the royal family.

Lady Louise Windsor will attend Prince Philip's funeral this Saturday, April 17, alongside her father, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex, and mother, Sophie the Countess of Wessex.

The Royal Family confirmed the 30-person guest list for the royal funeral earlier this week, which had been scaled back from an original 800 guests.

The mourners attending the service in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle consist of family members mainly, including Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor, who has previously been dubbed 'the Queen's favourite grandchild'.

READ MORE: How to watch Prince Philip's funeral on TV

Lady Louise Windsor is one of the eight grandchildren to the Queen and Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

Who is Lady Louise Windsor?

Lady Louise Windsor, 17, is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

She is also the grandchild of the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Louise is the eldest child of Edward and Sophie, and is older sister to her 13-year-old brother James, Viscount Severn.

When Lady Louise was just seven-years-old, she was a bridesmaid at Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding.

Lady Louise Windsor, 17, is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Picture: Getty

Is Lady Louise Windsor the Queen's 'favourite' grandchild?

There have been reports over the years that the Queen and Lady Louise Windsor have formed a special grandmother-granddaughter bond.

A royal source previously told The Sun: "The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James."

They added: "Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here.

"Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer.

"Because of her obvious artistic skill, the Queen allowed Louise to look through some of the collection of Queen Victoria’s Highlands sketches which are kept at Balmoral but are rarely dug out these days.”

Lady Louise is older sister to her 13-year-old brother James, Viscount Severn. Picture: Getty

Why is Lady Louise Windsor not a Princess?

Lady Louise Windsor is one of the Queen and Prince Philip's eight grandchildren – her brother James, Peter and are Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry.

So why doesn't Louise have a 'princess' title?

Prior to his wedding to Sophie, Prince Edward agreed with the Queen that their children would be 'children of an Earl' rather than His/Her Royal Highness.

READ NOW: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't be at Prince Philip's funeral