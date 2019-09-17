Prince Harry beams as he shares update on baby Archie, telling people: ‘He’s getting so big’

17 September 2019, 08:20

Prince Harry has updated the public on how baby Archie is getting on
Prince Harry has updated the public on how baby Archie is getting on. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first baby earlier this year, and Prince Harry couldn’t be a prouder dad.

Prince Harry has shared a sweet update on baby Archie Harrison, who was born in May this year.

We haven’t seen Meghan Markle and Harry’s son since July, when the Duchess of Sussex took the little one to watch his father and Prince William play polo.

However, the Duke gave a sweet update to the public about the little on last week – who is, apparently, is not so little anymore.

In a video which surfaced on a royal fan account on Instagram, a young girl asked Harry at Lealands High School how everything was going with baby Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie on the 6th May this year
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed baby Archie on the 6th May this year. Picture: PA

In the video, Harry responds: “He's doing really well, thanks, he's getting so big".

The conversation happened last week as the Duke attended a rugby event at Lealands High School in Luton.

Baby Archie was born on 6th May 2019, making Harry and Meghan parents for the first time.

Following the birth of the royal baby, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their son to the world for the first time at Windsor Castle in a small press announcement.

Talking to the cameras, Meghan said: “I have the two best guys in the world.”

We last got a glimpse of baby Archie as Meghan took him to watch Harry play polo in July
We last got a glimpse of baby Archie as Meghan took him to watch Harry play polo in July. Picture: PA
Prince Harry told people baby Archie is getting big
Prince Harry told people baby Archie is getting big. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

Since then, the couple have shared glimpses of Archie on their Instagram account – SussexRoyal – for Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.

The last time we saw little baby Archie was when Meghan took him to watch Prince Harry play polo in July.

The Duchess of Sussex kept a low profile at the event, as she joined Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the sidelines.

