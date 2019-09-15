Meghan Markle gushes over 'inspirational' husband Prince Harry in sweet birthday message

The Duchess of Sussex shared a loving tribute to her husband Harry on the couple's official Instagram account. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex showers Harry with praise on his 35th birthday and tells royal fans he's the "most amazing dad" to baby Archie.

Meghan Markle has posted a heartwarming tribute to "amazing dad" and "inspiring" husband Prince Harry on social media to mark his 35th birthday today.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, shared the sweet message with royal fans on the couple's official Instagram account alongside an adorable photo collage of the Duke, including a photo of him with his late mother Princess Diana.

Read more: Meghan Markle leaves Smart Works clothing launch for baby Archie, telling guests ‘it’s feeding time’

Next to the nine charming snaps of the father-of-one, the caption read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!

"A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day.

"'You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you.

"'Happiest birthday!'"

Read more: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will never be pregnant at the same time, and this is why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot last year and have since had a son named Archie. Picture: Getty

Meghan, who married Harry in a stunning ceremony in Windsor Castle last May, selected a series of pictures from her husband's life, which spanned from childhood to his charity work, military career, wedding day and even the christening of their first born child Archie Harrison.

The final black and white snap from their son's naming ceremony, taken by photographer Chris Allerton, has never been seen before.

It shows the four-month-old baby boy in his christening gown resting on his mother's knee as his father looks lovingly at his tiny tot on the family's special day.

Meghan says "amazing dad" Prince Harry inspires her every day. Picture: Getty

There's no news as to how the couple will toast Prince Harry's birthday, but royal experts predict it will be a private affair.

When Meghan turned 38 last month, her doting husband shared an equally loving message about the former Suits actress with their 9.4million followers.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H."

Read more: The BIG Royal Family Tree Of Queen Elizabeth II: What You Need To Know!

It's thought the Duchess toasted her special day with a low-key dinner after coming under fire for throwing such a lavish baby shower.

The bill reportedly came in at £300,000 and sparked public outrage, causing the couple to scale back on extravagant celebrations since.

The family are currently gearing up for their first overseas tour together and will head to South Africa later this month.