Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Southern Africa tour 2019: Dates, schedule and more

2 September 2019, 17:18

Meghan and Harry are set to embark on their second royal tour, this time with baby Archie
Meghan and Harry are set to embark on their second royal tour, this time with baby Archie. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be embarking on a royal tour of southern Africa later this year - and baby Archie will be joining them.

In June, it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be embarking on a royal tour of southern Africa.

Not only will the Duke and Duchess be visiting areas in Africa, baby Archie is reportedly joining them!

The pair shared the news via their official Instagram page, and British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, later confirmed the news.

Casey commented: "They are going to be coming back to visit us in South Africa this autumn. That's great news for us, and I predict it's also great news for the South African economy.

"We are hugely looking forward to that, and thanks in anticipation."

But what's their schedule, where are they visiting and what is the purpose of the tour? We reveal all...

View this post on Instagram

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together 🇿🇦 and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼, Angola 🇦🇴 and Botswana 🇧🇼 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

What date is Meghan and Harry's southern Africa tour?

Meghan and Harry recently revealed on their Instagram page that they will be taking off on the royal tour on 22nd September.

It is currently unknown how long the family will spend in each area, and therefore how long the tour will be.

Where are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting?

In a statement posted on their social media, the couple revealed for the official tour the entire family will visit South Africa before the Duke of Sussex continues the tour alone.

Prince Harry will continue to visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana alone.

Baby Archie will be joining Meghan and Harry on the first leg of the tour
Baby Archie will be joining Meghan and Harry on the first leg of the tour. Picture: Getty

Will baby Archie be there?

Yes! Baby Archie will be embarking on his first royal tour in a few weeks as he joins mum and dad in South Africa.

Harry announced the news on Instagram, writing: "On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

The couple will be visiting South Africa as a family, before Harry continues to visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana alone
The couple will be visiting South Africa as a family, before Harry continues to visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana alone. Picture: Getty

What's the purpose of the tour?

An official breakdown of the Duke and Duchess' visits has not yet been released, but it is believed the couple will be visiting charities and organisations close to their hearts.

On Instagram, Harry wrote: “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me.

"Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you."

