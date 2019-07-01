What date is Archie's christening, who have Meghan and Harry chosen as godparents and what's the venue?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie will be christened on 6th July, 2019. Picture: Getty

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to baptise their baby son, we reveal all the details about Archie's upcoming royal christening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is set for a royal celebration this month as the couple have finally confirmed his official christening date.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to baptise Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor this coming weekend in a private service away from the public gaze.

But where and when is the Christian ceremony taking place? And who is expected to attend the very special family gathering?

Here's everything there is to know about baby Archie's royal christening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep Archie's royal christening a private ceremony. Picture: Getty

When will baby Archie be christened?

The intimate gathering is expected to take place this Saturday 6th July, 2019.

Archie Harrison's christening date marks a special anniversary for the Sussex family as it is exactly two months after he was born.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child into the world on 6th May, 2019.

Where will Archie be christened?

Reports claim two-month-old Archie will be baptised in the Queen’s private chapel in Windsor Castle.

Initial rumours hinted the ceremony was going to take place in St George’s Chapel – the royal residence in which Prince Harry was christened in 1984, and where Harry and Meghan tied the knot on 19th May, 2018.

But it seems Elizabeth II's intimate chapel is more fitting for the small, private occasion as St George’s grand interior sits a whopping 800-strong congregation.

Who will attend Archie's christening?

It is thought just 25 guests will attend the royal ceremony this Saturday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to keep things private.

Proud grandfather the Prince of Wales, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been tipped to attend.

Archie's grandmother and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is also rumoured to be flying over for the event.

It's not yet known if Queen Elizabeth II will be at the baptism, but the monarch was present for the christenings of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Who are Archie's godparents?

Speculation has been growing as to who might take the godparent roles for baby Archie.

Among the rumoured godmother names are tennis ace Serena Williams and Meghan's close friend and fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney.

People in the running to take the godfather title include Prince Harry’s mentor and close friend Mark Dyer, whose son Jasper was a pageboy at their wedding, plus Soho House director Markus Anderson.

Will there be pictures of Archie's christening?

The decision to keep the religious occasion private has been met with controversy by fans of the Sussex family.

Although all royal christenings have to be kept private, conducting a ceremony at a larger venue with an open exterior means the public have a chance of seeing friends and family as they leave and arrive on the actual day.

However the Queen's private chapel is fully-enclosed so there will be no chance of catching a glimpse of the baby or the guests.

Sources claim Harry and Meghan also won't be releasing official photographs until a few days after the event.