What date is Archie's christening, who have Meghan and Harry chosen as godparents and what's the venue?

1 July 2019, 14:11

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie will be christened on 6th July, 2019.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie will be christened on 6th July, 2019. Picture: Getty

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to baptise their baby son, we reveal all the details about Archie's upcoming royal christening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is set for a royal celebration this month as the couple have finally confirmed his official christening date.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to baptise Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor this coming weekend in a private service away from the public gaze.

But where and when is the Christian ceremony taking place? And who is expected to attend the very special family gathering?

Here's everything there is to know about baby Archie's royal christening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep Archie's royal christening a private ceremony.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to keep Archie's royal christening a private ceremony. Picture: Getty

When will baby Archie be christened?

The intimate gathering is expected to take place this Saturday 6th July, 2019.

Archie Harrison's christening date marks a special anniversary for the Sussex family as it is exactly two months after he was born.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child into the world on 6th May, 2019.

Where will Archie be christened?

Reports claim two-month-old Archie will be baptised in the Queen’s private chapel in Windsor Castle.

Initial rumours hinted the ceremony was going to take place in St George’s Chapel – the royal residence in which Prince Harry was christened in 1984, and where Harry and Meghan tied the knot on 19th May, 2018.

But it seems Elizabeth II's intimate chapel is more fitting for the small, private occasion as St George’s grand interior sits a whopping 800-strong congregation.

Who will attend Archie's christening?

It is thought just 25 guests will attend the royal ceremony this Saturday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to keep things private.

Proud grandfather the Prince of Wales, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been tipped to attend.

Archie's grandmother and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is also rumoured to be flying over for the event.

It's not yet known if Queen Elizabeth II will be at the baptism, but the monarch was present for the christenings of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Who are Archie's godparents?

Speculation has been growing as to who might take the godparent roles for baby Archie.

Among the rumoured godmother names are tennis ace Serena Williams and Meghan's close friend and fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney.

People in the running to take the godfather title include Prince Harry’s mentor and close friend Mark Dyer, whose son Jasper was a pageboy at their wedding, plus Soho House director Markus Anderson.

Will there be pictures of Archie's christening?

The decision to keep the religious occasion private has been met with controversy by fans of the Sussex family.

Although all royal christenings have to be kept private, conducting a ceremony at a larger venue with an open exterior means the public have a chance of seeing friends and family as they leave and arrive on the actual day.

However the Queen's private chapel is fully-enclosed so there will be no chance of catching a glimpse of the baby or the guests.

Sources claim Harry and Meghan also won't be releasing official photographs until a few days after the event.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Schofield thrilled fans after stripping off in his garden

Phillip Schofield sends fans crazy as he goes topless and hoses himself down in the garden

Tory leadership race: Philip Hammond challenges Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson's spending plans

UK & World

With UK temperatures rising, how hot is too hot to work?

How hot is too hot to work and what is the maximum legal temperature before you get sent home?

Lifestyle

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Yewande has revealed her doubts over Michael and Amber

Love Island’s Yewande fears pal Amber will get DUMPED as new girl Jourdan is ‘exactly Michael’s type’

TV & Movies

Cher Webb's tips how to organise your make-up like a pro

Make-up artist Cher Webb's tips for organising your beauty stash like a pro

Beauty

Yewande has dished the dirt on Amy and Curtis

Love Island’s Yewande Biala not convinced by Amy and Curtis' relationship as fans urge them to SPLIT

TV & Movies

This Morning's Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during tense ‘private christening’ debate

This Morning's Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during tense ‘private christening’ debate

Celebrities

Changing contracts has just got a whole lot easier

EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 customers offered important change to contracts in huge shake up

Technology

The former Countdown host impressed fans with her heatwave attire

Carol Vorderman looks fabulous in bikini at 58

Celebrities