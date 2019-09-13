Meghan Markle leaves Smart Works clothing launch for baby Archie, telling guests ‘it’s feeding time’

Meghan Markle rushed home to feed her little boy. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex took a break from maternity leave this week to launch her capsule clothing collection.

Meghan Markle looked chic and stylish as she launched her Smart Works clothing collection this week in London.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, collaborated with Marks and Spencer, Jigsaw, John Lewis and Misha Nonoo on five clothing items, perfect for work and job interviews.

During the launch event, Meghan mingled with women who have been helped by the charity Smart Works, taking pictures with them as well as making a speech about the project.

Meghan Markle met with women who work for the charity, as well as those women who have been helped by Smart Works. Picture: PA

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, Archie, on May 6th. Picture: PA

However, the Duchess had to dash off following the event as she reportedly told people she needed to get back to baby Archie.

The Sun reported that Meghan said: “I've got to get back to the baby — it's feeding time."

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May this year, both becoming parents for the first time.

The Duchess has been juggling her many patronages and charitable projects with being a new mum, working through her pregnancy on her famous Vogue September issue, which she guest edited.

Meghan has also been working with Smart Works for a year now, and has recently released her capsule collection.

Every time one of the items from the range is purchased, the same item is donated to Smart Works, who dress unemployed women for job interviews.

Talking to the crowd at the event, she said: “A big piece of this is trying to transform the idea of charity to community.

“The way that we do that I think, as people, is go into our closet as a woman and we say ‘I’m going to make a donation’, you don’t go through your closet and toss in the bags whatever you don’t care about anymore, that’s charity as we know it today.

Meghan Markle let as she told people Archie needed feedings. Picture: PA

“Community is going through your closet and saying ‘this is the blazer that I wore when I nailed my first job interview, and got my dream job. And I don’t need that anymore because I’m where I need to be, but if I am able to share that blazer, and be part of another woman’s success story, then that is community’.”

For the event, Meghan wore two pieces from the collection – the white shirt by Misha Nonoo and the tailored trousers from Jigsaw.

