Duchess of Sussex royal patronages: Full list as Meghan joins Prince Harry in Birkenhead for royal engagement

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex, stepped out for her first joint engagement with Prince Harry since announcing her royal patronages last week. Which charities is Meghan supporting?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle stepped out for her first joint engagement with Prince Harry since announcing her royal patronages last week.

The pregnant royal, who is expecting her first child in April, made an appearance with her husband Harry as they stepped our for a day of engagements in Birkenhead.

Meghan looked radiant as she stepped out wearing a sleeved purple midi dress by Babaton by Aritizia, reportedly costing £1085, with a bright red overcoat by designer Sentaler and accompanied the outfit with a tan leather bag.

So what charities is Meghan Markle a royal patron of? We break down the list for you.

National Theatre

It was announced in January 2019 that Meghan would be succeeding The Queen as the patron of the National Theatre. Given Meghan's background as an actress in the US legal drama Suits.

This statement focused on Meghan's belief in "using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together."

It continued, "The National Theatre’s mission is to make world class theatre that’s entertaining, challenging and inspiring – and to make it for everyone. It aims to reach the widest possible audience and to be as inclusive, diverse and national as possible with a broad range of productions that play in London, on tour around the UK, on Broadway and across the globe."

Smartworks

Meghan has spoken about her passion for empowering women and not to mention she has a fabulous wardrobe, so it's no surprise that she chose London-based charity Smartworks.

The organisation offers support to unemployed women, assisting them with interview coaching and clothing to help in their career search.

The Duchess has visited Smart Works several times over the last year where she has worked with many women who have benefited from the charity’s support, helping them through coaching and interview preparation," reads the official statement.

Duchess Of Sussex visits Smartworks in London . Picture: Getty

Mayhew

It's no secret that Meghan loves animals, with the Duchess having had two rescue pups of her own before adopting a new dog with Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Mayhew is a "grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally."

They added: "We're honoured to reveal that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex has become a Patron of Mayhew," reads a tweet from the group this morning.

"We're thrilled that HRH shares our commitment to improving the lives of animals and people, and are excited to make a difference together."

Meghan is known for her love of animals and had two rescue pups. Picture: Getty

The Association of Commonwealth Universities

Education, in particular for women, has always been one of Meghan's passion points.

The ACU is "the world's first and oldest international university network, and the only org representing higher education across all 53 Commonwealth countries."

Prince Harry is currently the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, so its fitting that Meghan will continue to work with him on matters of the Commonwealth.

Dr. Joanna Newman, the ACU's chief executive and secretary general said, "We are absolutely delighted that HRH The Duchess of Sussex has chosen to become Patron of the ACU.

The Duchess shares our passion for the transformational power of higher education, and Her Royal Highness' support will help champion higher education as a force for good in the Commonwealth and beyond.

We would like to thank Her Majesty The Queen for her support, and we look forward to working closely with The Duchess as our Patron."

Royal Foundation

In addition to the above, Meghan also serves as patron of the Royal Foundation, which operates as "the primary vehicle for their royal highnesses' philanthropic work."