A look back at the royal family’s first days at school as Princess Charlotte joins Thomas’s Battersea

5 September 2019, 16:46

The royal family's first day at school photo album revealed
The royal family's first day at school photo album revealed. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Princess Charlotte started school this week, joining Thomas’s Battersea School reception class.

Parents Kate Middleton and Prince William joined the little Princess for the nerve-wracking day, as they walked Charlotte into the school.

Prince George was also with the family, as he prepared to enter year two at the same school.

As people gush over how sweet Charlotte looks in her navy and red uniform, we take a look back at the other royal family member’s first days at school:

Prince George

Prince George started reception at Thomas's Battersea in 2017
Prince George started reception at Thomas's Battersea in 2017. Picture: Getty

Prince George was in the same position as sister Princess Charlotte in 2017.

Kate and William’s eldest son looked nervous as he walked to the front of the school with his father, clutching his hand tight.

At the time, the Duchess of Cambridge was unable to join her son on the special day as she was suffering with severe morning sickness during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

Prince William

Prince William is pictured arriving at Wetherby School in London
Prince William is pictured arriving at Wetherby School in London. Picture: Getty

Prince William’s first day at school was sadly not caught on camera, but Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana’s first son was pictured many times attending Wetherby School in London throughout his years there.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry joined older brother Prince William at Wetherby School in London
Prince Harry joined older brother Prince William at Wetherby School in London. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry joined his older brother at Wetherby School three years later.

Harry was pictured on the day with his mother and Prince William as he showed off his cheeky grin to the press.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles attended Hill House School
Prince Charles attended Hill House School. Picture: Getty

There are no pictures capturing Prince Charles’ first day at school.

However, there are some snaps of the future King leaving Hill House School a year after starting in November 1956.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive at Upton House School in Windsor
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive at Upton House School in Windsor. Picture: Getty

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice both attended Upton House School in Windsor.

Eugenie started her education there in 1993 and Beatrice is 1991.

