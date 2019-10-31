Meghan Markle would earn £350K while Kate Middleton would only take home £23K if they had ‘everyday jobs’

By Alice Dear

A new study has found just how much the royals would be taking home per year if they weren’t royal.

Being an official royal may mean that you don’t have an ‘everyday job’, but it does mean that the likes of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princes Harry and William dedicate their time and efforts to working for the royal family.

The Dukes and Duchess’ dedicate their time working with charities and organisations close to the royal family, not to mention attending events on behalf of the Queen.

And while they live a life of luxury as royals, how much money would they really be taking home if they had ‘ordinary jobs’?

Training and qualifications provider The Knowledge Academy have worked out just how much each royal would take home per year.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would be the biggest earner with her career as an actress, which she gave up to become a royal.

The Knowledge Academy worked out that with her history of roles, most famously in Suits, the Duchess would make around £350,000 per year.

On the other hand, it is believed Kate Middleton would only take home around £23,000 a year.

With her only job before becoming royal being a accessory buyer at high-end retailer Jigsaw, it doesn’t look like the Duchess would be living as glamorous a life as she is now.

Prince Harry and brother Prince William would make around £21,000 each. Picture: PA

Prince Harry and brother Prince William would make around £21,000 each with entry-level charity rolls, as this is what they have done for the best part of their lives.

The royal with the lowest predicted income in a ‘regular job’ is the Duchess of Cornwall, who would make £17.5K a year as a part-time secretary.