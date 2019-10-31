Meghan Markle would earn £350K while Kate Middleton would only take home £23K if they had ‘everyday jobs’

31 October 2019, 14:50

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would be the biggest earner with her career as an actress, which she gave up to become a royal
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would be the biggest earner with her career as an actress, which she gave up to become a royal. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new study has found just how much the royals would be taking home per year if they weren’t royal.

Being an official royal may mean that you don’t have an ‘everyday job’, but it does mean that the likes of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princes Harry and William dedicate their time and efforts to working for the royal family.

The Dukes and Duchess’ dedicate their time working with charities and organisations close to the royal family, not to mention attending events on behalf of the Queen.

And while they live a life of luxury as royals, how much money would they really be taking home if they had ‘ordinary jobs’?

The Knowledge Academy worked out that with her history of roles, most famously in Suits, the Duchess would make around £350,000 per year
The Knowledge Academy worked out that with her history of roles, most famously in Suits, the Duchess would make around £350,000 per year. Picture: PA

Training and qualifications provider The Knowledge Academy have worked out just how much each royal would take home per year.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would be the biggest earner with her career as an actress, which she gave up to become a royal.

The Knowledge Academy worked out that with her history of roles, most famously in Suits, the Duchess would make around £350,000 per year.

It is believed Kate Middleton would only take home around £23,000 a year
It is believed Kate Middleton would only take home around £23,000 a year. Picture: PA

On the other hand, it is believed Kate Middleton would only take home around £23,000 a year.

With her only job before becoming royal being a accessory buyer at high-end retailer Jigsaw, it doesn’t look like the Duchess would be living as glamorous a life as she is now.

Prince Harry and brother Prince William would make around £21,000 each
Prince Harry and brother Prince William would make around £21,000 each. Picture: PA

Prince Harry and brother Prince William would make around £21,000 each with entry-level charity rolls, as this is what they have done for the best part of their lives.

The royal with the lowest predicted income in a ‘regular job’ is the Duchess of Cornwall, who would make £17.5K a year as a part-time secretary.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fugitive killer found guilty of murdering wife and daughters

UK & World

Tottenham ban fans who sold tickets on to Red Star Belgrade supporters

F1 2021 rules revealed: New cars and new racing headline major overhaul

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

What to get your sister for Christmas

What to buy your sister for Christmas 2019: Gift ideas that you'll want to keep yourself
What to get the Disney-loving adult in your life

What to buy your Disney-obsessed friend this Christmas

Lifestyle

Here's what to buy your family members this Christmas

The perfect Christmas 2019 gifts for the family member you don’t know very well
Gemma Collins was unrecognisable in a recent Instagram snap

Gemma Collins lands whopping £1.1m deal to become the face of Poundland's homeware collection

Celebrities

The 'correct' way to load your dishwasher has been revealed by an expert

Expert reveals the 'correct' way to load cutlery in a dishwasher

Lifestyle

Can you spot the cat among the pigeons in this tricky brainteaser?

Can you find the cat among the pigeons in this brainteaser and beat the 18-second average?

Lifestyle