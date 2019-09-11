Kate Middleton wows fans with amazing singing voice in rare clip of school production of My Fair Lady

The Duchess of Cambridge was active in the theatre department when she was at school

Royal fans have been left stunned by a clip of Kate Middleton singing in a school production of My Fair Lady.

The Duchess, who played the lead role Eliza Doolittle in the play, performs 'Wouldn't It Be Loverly' in the adorable clip.

The video was shared by royal fan account Teatime with the Cambridges at the weekend, who captioned it: “No better way to start your weekend then with an adorable video of our Duchess at just 11-years-old performing in ‘My Fair Lady’ at her school!

Kate was very active in theatre while in school. Picture: PA

“Catherine was always very active in the arts and drama department and the result has been some very adorable videos of her from that time!”

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their delight at the clip, with one writing: “She has lovely voice.

Another added: “I didn’t know.. She’s very talented!”

And a third wrote: “She sings so beautifully.”

An old school friend previously said that Kate was a natural at acting, revealing: “Kate was the star of the show.

The adorable clip was shared on a Kate Middleton fan page. Picture: Splash

“She struggled with the Cockney accent at first, but took to being a lady like a duck to water. And she really nailed the comic timing that you need to play that role well — even at 11.”

The video was taken when Kate was 11 at the exclusive St Andrew’s School in Pangbourne, Berkshire, which costs around £15,000 a year to attend.

