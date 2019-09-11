Kate Middleton is shut down by sassy child in the most hilarious way during garden visit

One child had a very cheeky response to Kate Middleton. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge was left laughing after one child’s sassy comment to her during a royal engagement this week.

Kate Middleton was out and about this week as she visited RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, attended a festival held in the gardens, where she got a chance to talk to many families.

During the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, found herself being shut down by a very sassy little boy.

When Prince William’s wife met Dylan Corbin, she remarked on his tiger face paint, saying: “Are you a tiger?”

According to Dylan’s mother, Katie, Dylan simply replied to the Duchess: “No, it’s just face paint.”

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a festival held in the gardens, where she got a chance to talk to many families. Picture: PA

The Duchess made a speech to the families at the event, explaining why she is passionate about helping families get back to nature. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the opening of the Back to Nature festival, where she joined Mary Berry for the fun-filled day.

The Duchess made a speech to the families at the event, explaining why she is passionate about helping families get back to nature.

She said: “I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring.

“The gardens were, I suppose, a manifestation of some of the work I have been focusing on around how best we can support our children in the earliest years.

The Duchess of Cambridge was left laughing after one child’s sassy comment. Picture: PA

“The physical benefits of being outdoors and in nature are well documented.

"More recently, however, I have learnt that these often safe and supportive environments can also bring significant benefits to the cognitive, social and emotional development of our children too."

