Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge steps out in green Beulah London dress during visit to Family Action charity

Kate Middleton opted for a green ensemble as she stepped out in London. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a green midi dress teamed with matching clutch and heels for a royal visit to the charity Family Action.

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she arrived in Forest Hill to visit charity Family Action on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s visit was to launch their new helpline for vulnerable children and young people.

For the occasion, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princes Louis’ mother braved the cold in a green dress, teamed with matching accessories.

Kate Middleton kept her makeup natural and her hair in a loose curl. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton was all smiles are she arrived at Forest Hill. Picture: PA

Prince William’s wife wore a long-sleeve green midi dress with button detail from Beulah London.

Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law colour coordinated the entire look with a green belt, a green clutch bag and green court heels.

READ MORE: Here's what the royal family would look like if they did the 10 Year Challenge

Kate Middleton was visiting charity Family Action. Picture: PA

.

Kate wore her hair down in a classic blow-dry curl for the occasion, keeping her makeup simple and natural.

Beulah London is a British designer and one of Kate’s favourites.

The Duchess has worn their designs before during a visit to Bhutan in 2016 as well as to the National Service of Commemoration in 2015.