Girl left ‘crying with joy’ as Kate Middleton helps her leave Queen a corgi teddy

The Princess of Wales helped a young girl pay her respects to a Queen on Thursday.

Kate Middleton made a sweet gesture to a little girl who wanted to lay a Corgi teddy for the Queen.

Thousands of people gathered to pay their respects to the royal family outside the main gates of Sandringham House, with Prince William and Kate staying for almost an hour to greet the mourners.

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska was among the crowd with her school friends from Howard Junior School in King’s Lynn when Kate spotted her in the crowd.

Kate Middleton helped Elizabeth lay a corgi. Picture: Getty Images

In a sweet gesture, the Princess of Wales walked the young girl to place a corgi teddy and bouquet of flowers among the tributes.

Her head teacher, Gregory Hill said: “Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen.

“It’s just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.”

He added that the Queen’s death has "touched a young generation as well”, saying: "The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven’t experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke to mourners at Sandringham. Picture: Getty Images

As well as corgis, some of the school children made a Paddington Bear tribute, which was also noticed by the Princess.

The tribute gave a nod to the Queen’s hilarious sketch which aired for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

This comes after the Queen's coffin was taken in a procession from the palace to Westminster Hall, where royals including King Charles, William and Prince Harry walked behind it.

During a service at the hall led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Queen's relatives stood facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque.

Thousands of mourners continue to join the huge queue to pay their respects to the monarch at Westminster Hall.