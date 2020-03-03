Kate Middleton Ireland outfit: The Duchess of Cambridge's ensemble details revealed from coat to floral dress and earrings

3 March 2020, 15:15 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 15:21

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a green floral dress by designer Alessandra Rich
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a green ensemble as she arrived in Ireland with Prince William on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton, 38, and Prince William, 37, have started their three-day royal tour of Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed at Dublin International Airport on Tuesday afternoon before heading straight off to meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina.

For the occasion, Kate looked gorgeous in a green ensemble, honouring her host's country.

But where is Kate's outfit from? What did she wear and where can you buy it? All the details revealed:

Kate Middleton honoured Ireland in a green ensemble
What did Kate Middleton wear for the first day in Ireland?

Arriving in Ireland, Kate made sure she honoured the country in a green ensemble.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a green floral dress by designer Alessandra Rich, called the Crepe De Chine Rose Print Pleated Dress With Peplum.

The mother-of-three kept warm by wearing an emerald green Catherine Walker coat over the dress, teamed with green heels and a matching clutch bag.

Kate wore her hair down with a gentle wave, and added a black Alice band to keep the look trendy.

Kate Middleton wore the Crepe De Chine Rose Print Pleated Dress With Peplum by Alessandra Rich
The Duchess of Cambridge styled her look with a black Alice band
Where are Kate's earrings from and how much did they cost?

Kate's outfit wasn't the only thing that wowed fans – it was also her bedazzled earrings as well.

For the first day of the tour, Kate wore a pair of diamond earrings by Asprey which are believed to be worth £17,300.

The Daisy Heritage Earrings are individually set with micro marquise diamond petals and a pavé diamond centre, set in 18 carat white gold.

Kate Middleton's extravagant earrings are worth a massive £17,300
What are William and Kate doing in Ireland?

William and Kate are in Ireland for three days on a short tour of the country.

During their time there, the couple will visit parts of Dublin, Galway, Meath and Kildare.

