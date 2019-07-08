Is Kate Middleton pregnant? Bookies slash odds after Archie's christening

Bookies have slashed the odd on Kate announcing her pregnancy. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Mared Parry

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening this weekend, which caused bookies to slash the odds of her being pregnant.

Could Kate Middleton be pregnant? Bookies seem to think there is a chance!

Following the release of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's Christening on Saturday, the odds of a 2019 royal pregnancy announcement have been slashed.

Kate and Wills attended Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's christening. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their firstborn on July 6, exactly two months after his birth on May 6, 2019.

Kate wore a gorgeous pink Stella McCartney dress and paired it with red shoes and a matching red hairband.

She paired the ensemble with pearl drop earrings which are said to be the late Princess Diana's.

Royal photographer Chris Allerton took the official christening image in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

It's almost a year to the day since Prince Louis' christening on July 9, 2018 and this has sent the bookies' tongues wagging.

They believe that young Archie's ceremony might've made Prince William and Kate broody once again.

Coral bookmakers slashed the odd of the Duke and Duchess announcing a fourth pregnancy before the end of 2019, with company representative Harry Aitkenhead saying: "We think that Will and Kate will add to their family in the next 18 months or so.

"So much so that we now make a pregnancy announcement during 2019 odds on."

Kate claimed she was feeling broody earlier this year. Picture: PA

Earlier in the year Kate hinted that she would be open to a fourth child, saying to passer by Alan Barr in Northern Ireland "he's gorgeous, it makes me feel broody" after meeting his five-month-old son back in February.

A royal source also told The Daily Mail in May: "Catherine would like another baby.“She loves children and is prepared to put herself through another pregnancy even though they have been complicated by severe morning sickness in the past."