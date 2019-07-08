Is Kate Middleton pregnant? Bookies slash odds after Archie's christening
8 July 2019, 12:38 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 12:52
The Duchess of Cambridge attended Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening this weekend, which caused bookies to slash the odds of her being pregnant.
Could Kate Middleton be pregnant? Bookies seem to think there is a chance!
Following the release of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's Christening on Saturday, the odds of a 2019 royal pregnancy announcement have been slashed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their firstborn on July 6, exactly two months after his birth on May 6, 2019.
Kate wore a gorgeous pink Stella McCartney dress and paired it with red shoes and a matching red hairband.
She paired the ensemble with pearl drop earrings which are said to be the late Princess Diana's.
Royal photographer Chris Allerton took the official christening image in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
It's almost a year to the day since Prince Louis' christening on July 9, 2018 and this has sent the bookies' tongues wagging.
They believe that young Archie's ceremony might've made Prince William and Kate broody once again.
Coral bookmakers slashed the odd of the Duke and Duchess announcing a fourth pregnancy before the end of 2019, with company representative Harry Aitkenhead saying: "We think that Will and Kate will add to their family in the next 18 months or so.
"So much so that we now make a pregnancy announcement during 2019 odds on."
Earlier in the year Kate hinted that she would be open to a fourth child, saying to passer by Alan Barr in Northern Ireland "he's gorgeous, it makes me feel broody" after meeting his five-month-old son back in February.
A royal source also told The Daily Mail in May: "Catherine would like another baby.“She loves children and is prepared to put herself through another pregnancy even though they have been complicated by severe morning sickness in the past."