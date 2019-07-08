Meghan Markle pays subtle tribute to Kate Middleton at Archie's christening

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Kate Middleton with her outfit. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle took after sister-in-law Kate Middleton at baby Archie's christening.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie was christened this weekend at Windsor Castle, in a private ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to keep the ceremony private, but did treat the public to a couple of pictures from the christening, taken by royal photographer Chris Allerton.

In the images, baby Archie looked adorable in a tradition royal gown, while mother Meghan dressed in a stunning white Dior dress.

Meghan has always been one to think outside the box when it comes to royal outfits, but this time the Duchess took after a classic Kate Middleton tradition.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle to break maternity leave for The Lion King premiere this week

Meghan and Harry shared the two pictures from the day. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn white or cream to all three of her children's christenings, Prince George's in 2013, Princess Charlotte's in 2015 and Prince Louis' 2018.

While it is unclear the reason for the tradition, it appears this is one Meghan Markle has taken on as well.

Sitting next to her husband Prince Harry and holding her son, the Duchess looked stunning in a white Dior gown and matching fascinator.

Eagle-eyed royal fans are ecstatic Meghan took after her sister-in-law, with one commenting: "I am so glad Meghan also followed Kate's steps and chose white/cream - it matches with the gown worn by the children so well!"

READ MORE: The real reason Meghan Markle has been wearing turquoise jewellery revealed

Kate Middleton has worn white or cream to all her children's christenings. Picture: PA

Meghan and Harry decided to keep the christening private. Picture: PA

Another added: "I love both wore white for their kids christening."

While we don't know for sure, it is thought that the decision to wear white or cream is to match with the baby.

READ NOW: Meghan and Harry may be forced to reveal Archie's godparents after all