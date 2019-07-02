Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend the London premiere of The Lion King next week

2 July 2019, 17:27 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 17:29

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend the London premiere of Lion King next week
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend the London premiere of Lion King next week. Picture: Getty / Disney

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly attending the London premiere of The Lion King next week.

Disney's live action remake of The Lion King is hitting cinemas worldwide in a few weeks' time - but not before the European premiere descends on London's Leicester Square.

And as if that wasn't exciting enough, it's been reported that not only will Beyoncé be joining the festivities, Meghan Markle will be breaking her maternity leave to attend the star-studded event with Prince Harry.

As Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z recently posed with a painting of Meghan Markle while accepting a BRIT Award this year, fans are hoping that the Duke and Duchess will get a selfie with the 'Crazy In Love' singer on the red carpet.

While Prince Harry returned to work to carry out his royal duties just three days after their son arrived, the Duchess of Sussex has largely stayed out of the public eye since the birth of their baby boy, Archie.

However, Meghan is said to be keen to attend the premiere of the new Disney film.

The New York Yankees gifted the Duke and Duchess with a cute baby grow for Archie Harrison
The New York Yankees gifted the Duke and Duchess with a cute baby grow for Archie Harrison. Picture: Getty

The couple were last pictured together at an MLB game between the Yankees and the Red Sox in London.

They also recently celebrated the Queen's birthday at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade.

Also gracing the red carpet for the London premiere - which takes place on Sunday 14 July - are cast members Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, Keegan-Michael Key and Chiwetel Ejofor.

The film itself, which is a live action remake of the 1994 animated movie, is released in cinemas the following week, on 19 July.

