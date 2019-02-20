Brit Awards 2019: Beyonce and Jay Z pose with portrait of Meghan Markle as a QUEEN

20 February 2019, 21:06 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 21:25

The couple posed with a portrait of Meghan Markle in full regal garb
The couple posed with a portrait of Meghan Markle in full regal garb. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

Beyonce and Jay Z pose with portrait of QUEEN Meghan Markle as they pick up international Brit Award.

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards when her likeness popped up alongside Beyonce and Jay Z.

The husband wife duo picked up an international gong for their joint output as The Carters.

But forget Queen Bey, they made their allegiance known to Queen Meg.

In the background was a portrait of the American actress turned Duchess of Sussex looking incredibly regal in a crown and jewels.

It is not known who painted the portrait, or where it is currently hanging - but it's a given that as soon as its location is known, fans of the 38-year-old will be queuing up to get a picture taken with it.

Meghan Markle painted as a queen
Meghan Markle painted as a queen. Picture: ITV

People at home were thrilled when they saw the painting, which looks like it has been painted in a Dutch Masters style.

Meghan and Prince Harry are currently expecting their first baby together, with the due date believed to be some time in April 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex is now seven months pregnant, after revealing back in January she was six months into the pregnancy.

Last weekend, Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law is believed to have flown into New York City for a baby shower thrown by her friends, including her and Bey's mutual pal Serena Williams.

According to the Mail Online, Meghan will be joined by 15 of her closest friends to celebrate becoming a mother at a hotel in New York.

However, at seven months pregnant, some fans of the royal have been left concerned regarding how safe it is for Meghan to fly to New York while in her third trimester.

