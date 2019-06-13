Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share awkward exchange on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

Meghan and Harry appear to have an awkward exchange at the Trooping of the Colour. Picture: Getty

An eagle-eyed royal fan spotted an awkward exchange between Meghan and Harry during the Trooping the Colour parade.

Every year, the Queen's official birthday is marked with a parade of horsemen, soldiers and musicians, referred to as the Trooping of the Colour.

As well as streams of crowds, who gather along The Mall, members of the royal family attend the celebrations at Buckingham Palace, London.

During this year's celebrations, however, it looked as though new parents Meghan and Harry had a bit of a frosty exchange as they stepped out onto the balcony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles ahead of the Trooping The Colour parade. Picture: Getty

One fan on Twitter shared a short video of the Duke and Duchess and Sussex, as they stood behind Prince Andrew in anticipation of the parade.

In the clip, Prince Harry peers inside the room at Buckingham Palace, as though looking for someone, and utters a few words.

Meghan then turns her head slightly and mouths something, before turning to face her husband fully.

After a brief exchange, Meghan then faces forward, before turning around once more to face Harry - at which point he appears to tell her off.

Prince Harry then continues to frown as Meghan awkwardly tries to compose herself in front of the camera.

One Twitter user demanded to know what was said between the two, writing: "Who's a lip reader?? I need to know what is being said!"

Another user commented on Meghan's reaction, saying: "She definitely looked like she was fighting back tears."

While it's not clear what actually was said, it certainly looks like a frosty exchange!