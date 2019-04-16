How old is the Queen and why does she celebrate her birthday twice in one year?

The Queen's birthday is on 21st April. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How old is the Queen turning this year and why does she celebrate her birthday twice? All your questions answered.

The Queen is set to turn another year older on the 21st April, which this year falls on Easter Sunday.

Prince Charles’ mother is set to celebrate her birthday in private, before celebrating publicly in June.

But why does the Queen have two birthdays? And how old is the monarch turning?

How old is the Queen?

Queen Elizabeth II is 92 years old.

The monarch was born on the 21st April in 1926 to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

The Queen also celebrates her birthday on Trooping The Colour. Picture: PA

Why does the Queen celebrate her birthday twice a year?

Her Majesty has celebrated two birthdays every year over the many years she has reigned.

The first is her actual birthday, the 21st April, and the other is always the second Saturday in June.

The reason is all because of family tradition, which was started by King George II in 1748.

King George II was born in November, a time of year he felt was too cold for members of the public to be able to celebrate his birthday.

The Queen is the longest serving monarch. Picture: PA

Because of this, he decided that his birthday would be publicly celebrated on the Trooping The Colour ceremony, which is held in June every year.

Like her ancestor, the Queen takes her April birthday to celebrate in private with her family, and the June date to celebrate with the public during the ceremony.

Trooping The Colour is a huge event for the royal family, as most of them usually gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

When did she become the monarch and how long has she reigned for?

The Queen’s coronation took place on 6th February 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

The Queen has reigned for 67 years now, making her the longest reigning monarch of Great Britain.