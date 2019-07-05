Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison to wear historic gown for christening

Archie is expected to wear the royal christening gown this weekend. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Archie is set to follow in the footsteps of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this weekend when he is christened in the iconic royal gown.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor will be christened this weekend at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this week that the christening will be a private event.

The couple will instead release their own images of baby Archie’s christening, taken by a professional photographer, later in the day.

Although many of the details of the christening are being kept private, it’s believed Meghan and Harry’s son will follow royal tradition by wearing the Honiton lace christening gown for the ceremony.

Meghan and Harry have decided to make Archie's christening a private ceremony. Picture: PA

The piece of clothing is an iconic royal item, and has been worn by royal babies during their christenings since 1841.

The original gown was made by Honiton after Queen Victoria commissioned it to be made for the christening of her first child, Princess Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa.

Since then, the gown has been worn by 62 royal babies, and has been in circulation for 163 years.

Prince Harry and Prince William were both christened in the gown.

Princess Diana's children Prince Harry and Prince William were christened in the original gown. Picture: PA

In 2004, a replica was made of the original gown, which has since been worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The replica was created by the Queen’s wardrobe advisor, Angela Kelly.

It is believed that, like his cousin’s, Archie will also wear the gown for his christening.

In other royal news, Meghan and Harry have left some royal fans upset after revealing they will not be sharing the godparents of Archie with the public.

All of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children were christened in the replica gown. Picture: PA

In their statement, the couple shared: “The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

However, the decision may not be up to Meghan and Harry, or the godparents, after all.

According to the Sun, there is a rule from the Church of England that states details of a christening are a matter of public record and have to be published.

This includes the details about the chosen godparents.

Meghan and Harry's decision to keep the christening private has raised some eyebrows. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

In England, the details from a baby’s christening can be viewed by anyone, for a fee of £30.

Of course, the Queen has the chance to change these rules, being the Head of the Church of England.

It is unknown whether the monarch will use her position to keep the details of the godparents private.

